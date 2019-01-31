HOUSTON — Thanks to someone being in the right place at the right time, several abandoned puppies have been rescued and will live to see another day.

The Harris County Animal Shelter said a citizen witnessed someone tossing a bag of puppies out of a car window on the side of the road near Highway 99 and Old Mueschke Road Thursday morning. The witness called Harris County Animal Cruelty investigators who then took in the cold, starving puppies under a temporary cruelty foster.

If you witness animal abandonment, please immediately file a cruelty report by calling 832-927-PAWS or visit 927PAWS.org. You’re encouraged to give video and photo documentation if possible.

