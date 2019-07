WINNSBORO, Texas — An inmate who escaped an East Texas correctional facility Monday morning is back in custody.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Alvin Elliott, 25, was taken back into custody by TDCJ search teams just after 4 p.m., about two miles the area of County Road 4400, where he was last seen around 8:15 a.m.

The TDCJ says Elliott will likely be facing additional charges.