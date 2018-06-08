Police say a baby boy was found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge, CBS New York reports. The approximately 8-month-old child was discovered Sunday afternoon by a family visiting New York City from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Associated Press says Monte Campbell's wife, Diana, first noticed the child, who was only wearing diapers. The family was taking in the view under the Brooklyn Bridge, CBS New York reports.

"She just called me over and said there was a baby in the water. I called 911. At that point I thought it was a doll, Mr. Campbell told the AP. He had went into the water "mid-thigh level," AP reports, to retrieve the baby and started CPR. There was no respiration nor pulse.

