Former Dallas Cowboys football player Jason Witten's legacy will live on in several ways!

The Dallas Zoo recently named their newborn baby giraffe "Witten" in honor of the football player who just announced his retirement.

However, there's another little cutie right here in Central Texas who also rocks the name in honor of the Texas legend.

Meet 1-year-old baby Witten -- Cowboys jersey and all.

Witten Graeter, who just celebrated his first birthday, was also named after Jason Witten and has been a Cowboy's fan since day one!

Baby Witten's mom, Crystal Richter, said she named her son after the former Cowboys star because her entire family is passionate Cowboys fans and Jason Witten is her favorite player.

Richter told KVUE her son's birthday was actually the day she heard the Cowboys legend may retire.

"The day I found out Jason Witten may retire, it was on my Witten’s first birthday last Friday," she said. "Oddly enough, Witten was even wearing his Witten jersey, I had a bunch of my friends texting me about it too!"

Jason Witten officially announced his retirement to join the Monday Night Football broadcast crew on Thursday.

In his press conference, Jason gave an emotional good bye to Cowboys fans around the nation.

"I had tears watching his interview, and I wish him the best," Richter said of her favorite player.

There's no doubting what team this Baby Witten will be rooting for when he grows up, though. Richter said Witten wasn't quite old enough to chant or cheer for "America's Team" yet, but he has learned to clap his hands when the family is cheering and yelling at the TV.

"I know he will be proud to be named after such an awesome person," Ritcher said.

