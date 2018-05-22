There's a baby boom at a firehouse in Oklahoma. Seven of their bravest not only battle blazes, but also perform daddy duties -- and there are adorable photos to show for it.

Several firefighters at the Glenpool Fire Department have become fathers over the last year. Their wives wanted to commemorate the special occasion with group photos Sunday afternoon -- even if the star subjects didn't always want to cooperate.

"Honestly, it was difficult to get seven babies to cooperate for a picture so we all had some good laughs," Melanie Todd, whose husband is in the department, told CBS News. "We all joked about knowing which kid not to let theirs hangout with."

These are the babies of the Glenpool Fire Department. MELANIE TODD

