A man is wanted in connection to two different slayings in Austin that happened within the last six months, police said in a press release March 12. Austin police also believe the suspect may have fled to Austin recently after committing a murder in Mexico.

According to the Austin Police Department, they are searching for Pedro Fuentes Espinoza, a 42-year-old man.

Pedro Fuentes Espinoza is a suspect a shooting that broke at La Preferida Bar in 2019.

Fuentes Espinoza has been connected to a shooting that happened at a bar called La Preferida Bar located at 10205 N. Lamar Blvd. on Aug. 11, 2019. During that shooting, one man was killed – 26-year-old Julio Cesar Gamez-Contreras – and two others were injured.

Police said a verbal altercation inside the bar that night turned physical, causing the bar's security guards to kick everyone out. In the parking lot, the fight defused somewhat after security pepper-sprayed the group.

Police said the three victims were approaching their vehicle when a different vehicle blocked them in. The suspect got out of the passenger's side and began shooting at the victims.

After the deadly shooting, the APD released video showing the suspect's vehicle leaving the bar. The vehicle was described as a white Cadillac Escalade truck – similar to the one shown below – with chrome wheels.

About six months after the Lamar Boulevard shooting on Feb. 17, police believe Fuentes Espinoza was involved in a fight at a northeast Austin parking lot that led to a woman's shooting death.

The Austin PD had minimal information about the alleged murder in Mexico. "Detectives are looking into those facts," the press release said.

If you see Fuentes Espinoza, you are asked to call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. You are asked to not attempt to apprehend or make contact with him.

