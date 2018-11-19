AUSTIN — Paul Carrozza has been closely following the news about the California wildfires since they first broke out on November 8.

That's because he grew up in Paradise, CA, the small town that, according to the 2010 census, is home to just under 27,000 people.

Carrozza has lost his childhood home and so much more.

"My elementary school, middle school, my upper school, my high school...I went to Paradise High. I ran track, [was a] basketball player there...Safeway's gone, the grocery store, Stratton's Market. Everything," Carrozza said.

It has been an emotional couple of weeks for Carrozza, a running coach and the current track coach at St. Stephen's Episcopal School.

First, a happy event: leading the St. Stephens Cross Country Team to state and winning. Then, tragedy: watching his hometown go up in flames.

"I have to admit, I haven't teared up this much in years," Carrozza said.

In the summer of 2017, Carrozza took the boys cross country team to Paradise for training.

They took a picture outside a cafe that had a life-size bear statue. Now, that statue is all that's left, after flames destroyed the cafe.

St. Stephen's seniors Travis Dowd, Crayton Carrozza and Philip Chang are in that picture. It's a trip to Paradise they won't forget.

"Our coach was showing us the house where we stayed, and there was just nothing left. It looked almost post-apocalyptic," Dowd said.

"It is just kind-of crazy of how bad it got burned down," Crayton Carrozza said.

"There's just abandoned cars, littered all over the street, and houses burning down everywhere," Chang said.

Paul Carrozza isn't one to stand still as his hometown is in need. He's in the process of coming up with a fundraiser to help Paradise.

He's already made shirts that read "Paradise Strong."

He's trying to save a town where he grew up, where his love of running started -- and even where he met his wife.

"I was scooping ice cream at Baskin Robbins. She walked in," Carrozza said.

If you would like to help the residents of Paradise, the Rotary Club of Paradise has started a GoFundMe account here.

