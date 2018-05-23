An Austin mother with a rare form of cancer is getting support from the community -- and Camila Alves McConaughey -- to find a cure.

Hilary Saltzman was diagnosed with bile duct cancer nearly five years ago.

Her daughter, Charlotte, recently came up with the idea to sell lemonade Tuesday afternoon to help raise money for the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, which does research to help find a cure for the rare cancer..

Mrs. McConaughey, a model, designer, entrepreneur and wife to UT-alumnus Matthew McConaughey, got involved to spread the word on social media. Her children and Saltzman's children attend the same school.

With the help of her social media reach and other parents, dozens of people showed up to the lemonade stand. Within 30 minutes, Charlotte surpassed the goal she made, according to McConaughey.

Saltzman, though, wasn't surprised to see all the support.

"From the time I was diagnosed, our neighbors and friends have supported my family, so, you know, I'm not really that surprised," Saltzman told KVUE.

Her daughter Charlotte, however, had no idea so many people would show up.

"I didn't know there was going to be this much people," she said.

About 8,000 people are diagnosed with bile duct cancer each year, according to the American Cancer Society.

Saltzman said she's been doing chemotherapy for the past year and will do some targeted radiation next. She hopes to return to her job as a marriage and family counselor soon.

You can follow her blog about her journey here.

