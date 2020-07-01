AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Police said Sierra Symone Brown, 16, was last seen on Monday in the 1600 block of Airport Commerce Drive at 1:31 p.m. She was reported missing at 5:30 p.m. later that day.

Brown was reportedly last seen walking out of the Staybridge Suites located at 1611 Commerce Dr. Police said Brown could be in the East Riverside Drive area near East Ben White Boulevard.

According to police, Brown has medical conditions that create a concern for her welfare.

Police described Brown as a black woman who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has black hair that is shoulder-length, brown eyes and braces on her teeth.

APD

She was last seen wearing a red windbreaker jacket, gray tights and tan ankle boots.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Unsealed affidavit reveals what may have happened to Heidi Broussard before her death

Austin police confirm suspect in South Congress Avenue stabbing has died, APD is conducting an internal investigation

Baby Tinslee's mother speaks after court allows fight over baby's life to continue