LAKE CHARLES, La. — Austin mother Heidi Broussard will be laid to rest Saturday in Louisiana. The mother was found dead at a Houston home days after she and her daughter, Margot Carey, went missing.

Broussard, 33, and Carey were first reported missing on Dec. 12. Broussard's body was later discovered inside the trunk of a vehicle in Houston and Carey was found alive.

According to Broussard's obituary, she loved animals and had been applying to further her education to become a veterinary technician and was a light to everyone she met.

"She loved listening to music, singing and dancing," her obituary says. "Her spirit brightened every room she entered, her smile and laughter brightened the day and her heart and guidance lifted countless many. Even as a child, Heidi was the welcoming friend, the neighborhood 'herd of kids' place to gather. She had a servant’s heart, and everyone was her 'best friend.'"

One of Broussard's best friends, Rachel Powell, has known her since she was born.

"Our friendship was the kind of friendship that people dream of it's one of those ones that you could not see each other for days, months, and when we saw each other again, it was like we never left each other," Powell said.

She considered Broussard a best friend, as did many others.

"Heidi, to me, is loving, she's sincere, she's caring and people wonder why she has so many best friends – it's because everyone is drawn to her," Powell said. "She had kind of charisma about her – she walked into a room and she would just light up the room."

RELATED:

Funeral arrangements for Heidi Broussard made for Saturday in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Baby Margot reunited with father after her mother was found strangled in Houston

At Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles, Louisiana, friends, family and the public streamed in Friday evening for a wake. Shane Carey, Broussard's fiance, and daughter Margot were seen arriving to the funeral home.

Broussard's father, David, told KVUE the family just needs to get through this difficult time.

Comments from around the world flooded an online guestbook, with people writing in from North Carolina to Australia.

"Although I never met you, I feel that you became part of my world in all of this. Praying for you," one woman wrote.

Another wrote: "I didn't know you beautiful lady but you have touched my heart. My sympathy to Shane and their children, parents and all who knew you."

According to Broussard's obituary, she was also a woman of faith.

"Heidi also had overwhelming faith in the Lord and 'saw God as Love.' During her younger years, she was an active member of Abundant Life Fellowship, church camp and youth group," the obituary says. "She was a member of Life Church of Austin and found comfort in raising Silas in the church and had already attended her first Sunday with Margo."

Broussard's "close friend" has been arrested and charged in connection to Broussard's death. Magen Fieramusca has been charged with kidnapping and tampering of evidence.

RELATED:

Magen Fieramusca set to make first court appearance on Jan. 2

‘Close friend’ of missing Austin mom found dead booked in jail, was plotting to take her baby: Sources

A source told KVUE Fieramusca had been plotting to take Carey away from Broussard. Fieramusca was reportedly with Broussard while she was giving birth to Carey. Law enforcement sources said Fieramusca was also pretending to pregnant at the same time as Broussard.

A funeral for Broussard is scheduled on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. They will then leave the funeral home for Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles.

You can read Broussard's full obituary online.

WATCH: Timeline: Friend arrested after Austin woman's death

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'She would put her boys before everything': Boyfriend remembers woman, unborn child killed on Christmas Day

What is a regional AMBER Alert and why doesn't it activate alerts on your cell phone?

Regional AMBER alert issued for 4-year-old abducted in southwest Austin