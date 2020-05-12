Memorial for Austin couple killed in crash focuses on hope

The memorial was held at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on West Anderson Lane on Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Mourners gathered Saturday to remember an Austin couple killed in a crash in Haskell County on Nov. 24.

Family, friends, and colleagues of Jose and Sara Miñán shared stories and messages of hope during the Celebration of Life. Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austin hosted the ceremony. Sara worked at the church's adjoining school. Her principal, Carol Mueller, led the eulogy for the couple.

"Sara never had to be the center of attention, but her ability to be comfortable in her own skin meant that last spring during remote learning. She didn't hesitate to make silly faces at the kids in her videos to help them be engaged," Mueller said. "In fact, we did Oscars and she won an Oscar for her faces."

Christopher and Lisa, family friends of the Miñáns, followed Mueller, sharing stories of their own. The couple is helping take care of Eli and Ander, the Miñáns' two sons.

"She'd sing a song at Costco in July, 'It's the most wonderful time of the year,' because it's blueberry season," Lisa remembered.

"It would be an impossible task for any of us to come close to describing the beauty of Jose and Sarah's lives, even if we were given all day for this service," Christopher said. "About three days after the accident, I wanted to send José one last text, and this is a private message, but my wife Lisa asked that I share it with you today. Jose, I I love you more than I can put into words, you were like a an older brother to me, so much older. Lisa and I are going to take care of the boys. I promise to raise them as two men that seek God's heart and desire to do His will with the help of our loving savior Jesus Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit. I can't wait to see you again and Sarah together as we live in the presence of our Heavenly Father. See you soon, my brother and friend."

Geno Hildebrandt, the senior pastor at Hope Chapel, continued the message of hope, saying this is not the end for Jose and Sara.

"It's just not right to read an obituary and feel as though we've said enough about these two people who are very fine people and whom we love very much," Hildebrandt said.

Investigators say the Miñáns were killed on the morning of Nov. 24 in Haskell County after a drunken driver struck them while reportedly failing to yield right of way on U.S. 277. Their 9-year-old son, Eli, was also in the car but made it out OK.

On Monday, KVUE reported that a GoFundMe had been created to raise money for the Miñáns' children, Eli and his 8-year-old brother, Ander. As of Saturday morning, the fund has raised more than $58,000.