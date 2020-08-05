One dead after being struck by airplane at Austin airport

EMS said medics pronounced the adult victim dead on the scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after being struck by an airplane on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, multiple units responded to the incident around 8:20 p.m.

EMS said medics pronounced the adult victim dead on the scene.

The person was killed on runway 17R by a landing aircraft, according to the airport.

An airport spokesperson told KVUE the runway is currently closed as the incident is investigated. The airport said a Southwest commercial plane was involved.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the plane was flight SWA 1392 from Dallas, a Boeing 737. It said crew reported seeing someone on the runway on the final approach.

The FAA said an Airport Operations vehicle driver reported finding the victim on the runway.

FAA investigators will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in an investigation.

An update will be provided later on Thursday night, the airport spokesperson said.

No other information is available at this time.