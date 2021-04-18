Three people were killed in a shooting in northwest Austin Sunday morning. Stephen Broderick has been tentatively identified by police as the primary suspect.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were killed in an "active attack" in northwest Austin Sunday morning, officials confirmed. The suspect remained missing for many hours, though police believed this was an isolated domestic situation and there was no risk to the general public.

Police announced Monday morning that suspect Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, was arrested in the Manor area after officials received a 911 call about a man walking along US 290. Officials said he was armed.

Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joe Chacon said a 911 call came in at approximately 11:42 a.m. on April 18 for a "shoot/stab hotshot," the highest level priority call, in the area of Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. The first officer was on scene at 11:46 a.m. At the same time, a "reverse 911 activation" was sent out to residents to let them know to shelter in place because there had been a shooting. The shelter-in-place order was lifted as of 4:45 p.m. on April 18.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed that the shooting scene was an apartment complex in the area. Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted that the location of the shooting was the Arboretum Oaks Apartments at 9617 Great Hills Trail.

When officers arrived, Chacon said they located three people who were injured. Austin-Travis County EMS said the individuals had suffered gunshot wounds and medics performed CPR, but all three died shortly after.

Chacon said the victims were two adult women and one adult man, but their identities had not yet been released. Initial reports were that a child was also involved in the incident in some way, but the child has been located and is safe.

On Monday morning, Elgin ISD identified two of the victims as a current and former student in the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the news of this senseless tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Willie Simmons III and Alyssa Broderick. Although Alyssa withdrew from Elgin ISD back in the fall, she was an Elgin ISD student from 2009 to October 2020. She was an excellent student and athlete, enrolled in our Early College High School program and played on our girls’ basketball team. Willie was a senior at Elgin High School. He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers. Strong, both academically and athletically, he represented the very best of Elgin ISD. He was the Captain of our football team; a friend to everyone he met; and most recently, recruited to play football for the University of North Texas. The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls. In response to this tragedy, the district will have counselors and trained professionals available via in person and/or virtually to assist students, staff, and families in this time of grief."

In a press conference at 4:45 p.m. on April 18, Chacon said the search had transitioned into a "fugitive search." Broderick is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap. Broderick is pictured below:

Chacon confirmed in a 4:45 p.m. press conference on April 18 that Broderick was a former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy. TCSO confirmed to KVUE that Broderick resigned in 2020.

Records show that Broderick has a pending felony charge for sexual assault of a child. He was booked in jail last June and was released 16 days later after posting bail, according to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The Travis County District Attorney’s office announced April 18 it had filed a motion to revoke that bond.

Chacon said police do not know what direction Broderick may have traveled in and they do not know if he fled in a vehicle or on foot. Authorities also don't know what sort of weapon was used or what sort Broderick could have in his possession.

Many law enforcement officers were on the scene looking for him, both on the ground and in helicopters.

City Councilmember Alison Alter, who represents northwest Austin, released a statement on Twitter saying in part, "We await more details, but common sense gun violence prevention is possible & it is necessary. Prayers are not enough. We need state/federal leaders to treat gun violence like the public health crisis it is."

I’m heartbroken for the victims of the NW ATX shooting & their families. We await more details, but common sense gun violence prevention is possible & it is necessary. Prayers are not enough. We need state/federal leaders to treat gun violence like the public health crisis it is. pic.twitter.com/BqdbN96UqM — Council Member Alison Alter (@ALTERforATX) April 18, 2021

Travis County District Attorney José Garza released the following statement regarding the homicides:

“My heart breaks for the victims of this senseless act of violence and their families,” said District Attorney José Garza. “Our office has been clear that acts of violence committed in our community will not be tolerated. I am grateful to the courageous members of our law enforcement community who are actively working to bring Mr. Broderick into custody. When he is apprehended, he will be held accountable.”

Austin Mayor Steve Adler released this statement:

"My heart and thoughts are with the family and other survivors of yet another incident of gun-related domestic violence that left three residents dead in Northwest Austin. Today’s tragic events are yet another illustration of the gun violence epidemic plaguing our nation and underscore that our state and US Senate leaders must do better. We must learn from today’s events to prevent another gun death at the hand of an abuser. We must do even better. Just this year in Austin, we put $2 million of the city’s budget towards family violence shelters and over $500,000 for survivor counselors because like cities all across the nation we have seen an increase in violent domestic crimes in recent years. While we wait for the details from today to unfold, I urge residents to remain safe.”

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said she was "shocked and saddened by this horrific news."

"The Travis County Sheriff’s Office stands ready to assist the Austin Police Department and the families impacted by this tragedy in any way we can," she said.