Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA — Atlanta's mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
The mayor posted the message to Twitter late Monday afternoon.
"COVID-19 has literally hit home," Bottoms said. "I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive."
The mayor has been a very visible presence in recent weeks, most recently on Sunday, holding a news conference following a violent weekend in Atlanta.
During each of her appearances, Bottoms has been seen wearing a mask, only removing it to speak to cameras or to microphones.
In early June, after protests related to the death of George Floyd began in Atlanta, Bottoms was among leaders with a vocal presence urging those participating in demonstrations to get tested.
Last week, Bottoms, citing increasing COVID-19 numbers, urged individuals to wear a mask to help protect against the virus.
