Matt Ryan will be a Dirty Bird for another five years.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed that Ryan, the franchise's all-time leading passer, has agreed to a long-term extension with the club.

Various news reports have Ryan making waves on two financial fronts:

a) He'll receive the largest guaranteed payout in NFL history, at a reported $100 million.

b) Ryan stands as the first quarterback to reach the strata of $30 million, in terms of average annual payout

With Ryan locked up for the foreseeable future, the Falcons have remedied their most pressing concern for the spring and summer months. Had the agreement not occurred during the offseason, Ryan would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018 campaign.

Ryan's highlights with the Falcons include:

**Career marks: 41,796 yards passing/260 TD passes

**Eight straight campaigns of 4,000 yards passing

**One NFL MVP trophy

**Six NFC South titles

**Four Pro Bowls

**One All-Pro selection

**A 95-63 career record as the starting quarterback

**Career completion rate of 65 percent

**A regular-season streak of 100 consecutive QB starts

BREAKING: We have agreed to terms with Matt Ryan on a 5-year extension. The best is yet to come.#FireInIce



STORY - https://t.co/ZDcinOmyPh pic.twitter.com/gfQledy8ur — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 3, 2018

