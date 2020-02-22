SPRING, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting in Spring.

At least one person has been shot. That person has been taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

The scene is in the 22900 block of Aldine Westfield Road.

We have a crew at the scene who says a nearby white car appears to have at least one bullet hole in it and there may be multiple scenes.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said there is no threat to the public at this time.

There are no suspects in custody.

Precinct 4 and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

