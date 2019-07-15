FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s what we hope every kid’s summer looks like ⁠— swimming, hiking, horseback riding, canoeing, and archery.

Camp CARE makes sure North Texas kids spend one week without a care in the world. And these campers need it because they have a world of worry.

Caden, 11, Judah, 7, and Mila Greene, 5, are siblings.

Asked what cancer means, Mila said she didn’t know.

But Caden knows enough.

“It’s a bad thing,” he said. “There you go. Perfect answer. A bad thing.”

Mila, 5, Caden, 11, and Judah Greene, 7.

Their mother battled cancer, which is why they’re at Camp Care.

Fort Worth-based Cancer Care Services holds Camp CARE each summer at YMCA’s Camp Carter. This is the camp’s seventh year.

All 75 campers have a mom, dad, brother, sister or grandmother or grandfather with cancer.

“I thought cancer means like you’re gonna die, so it really scared me,” said Ranger Platt, who is 14 years old. His mother has cervical cancer. “But as I grew up, I was like – oh no, she’s just sick basically.”

He admits he and his family don’t talk much about his mother’s cancer.

In its seventh summer, Camp Care provides a week of fun to 75 North Texas kids who have a loved one battling cancer.

Megan Clifton, who coordinates Camp CARE for Cancer Care Services, says that’s one reason she believes this week is so important.

“I see a sense that they need to talk about things and they’re not sure how to do it – that’s why we give them the tools in order to do that,” she said. “We teach them coping mechanisms and teach them how to feel an emotion and how to communicate about that.”

Clifton’s own family had to learn that, too.

“I’m a cancer survivor myself,” she said, choking back tears. “This camp is just so special and important to me because I always told myself if I was able to make it through to the other side I’d want to work with kids like this.”

She was diagnosed at 13 years old and again at 26.

She’s cancer-free now and helping kids find their courage. But more importantly, she’s letting them just be kids.

“It’s cool because everyone knows how I’m doing and what I’m feeling, Platt said. “They feel the same things.”

