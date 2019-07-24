SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a man who robbed a woman at a Slidell ATM was arrested almost immediately after committing the crime.

The Slidell Police Department said the armed robbery happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Chase Bank ATM on Pontchartrain Drive. Police say a woman frantically called 911 and said she was robbed and within a minute Officer Jake Morris and K-9 Kano were at the scene.

The SPD said Officer Morris spotted 29-year-old Derrick Head running away from the area and ordered him to stop. When Head continued to run, K-9 Kano was released and caught him as he was trying to jump over a fence.

“Some call it luck, skill, or being at the right place at the right time, either way, it is a good day when we can catch an armed robber in less than a minute after the committing the crime," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. "This suspect is now where he belongs, behind bars, and hopefully will never have the opportunity to rob anyone ever again.”

Head was booked into the Slidell City Jail on charges of armed robbery, resisting an officer and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say Head was also on parole for another armed robbery he committed in Orleans Parish in 2009.