HOUSTON — Let's get straight to the point: it's about to get very cold here in Houston. It's likely that our first official freeze will occur Wednesday morning, but many areas will drop to freeze tonight too! So that means it's time to be thinking about how to protect backflow preventers and tender plants.

It's not just here, either.

Hundreds of cold weather records could be shattered from New England to Texas next week as a most-powerful arctic front sweeps the nation. Some areas like Chicago could see the coldest Veteran's Day on record.

A large dome of high pressure is set to move out of Canada on Sunday and bring with it temperatures 25 to 35 degrees below seasonable norms across two-thirds of the country -- including Florida.

What to Expect

The modified arctic boundary is set to move in late Monday afternoon. Ahead of the front, expect a band of showers and storms to form. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures will sharply and rapidly fall behind the front and will not recover until at least Friday.

High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday as strong winds blow the cold air in from the north.

There's been a slight change in the forecast however. Earlier we were anticipating that this front would be 'dirty,' meaning there would be ample left over clouds in place that could hamper our chances of reaching freezing.

Latest model data indicates that the clouds may not be as thick after all and in fact, we may clear out by Wednesday allowing temperatures to plunge into the 20s for many areas north of I-10.

In response to the latest data, I've pushed our freeze line down to the 59/69 corridor. Regardless of where you are, you're going to want to protect your plants and exposed pipes.

Freeze Warnings are very likely for a large portion of southeast Texas by Monday evening.

2:30 UPDATE:

Best Chance of Freezing Weather

Currently our best guess is areas along and north of the 59/69 corridor will have the best chance of seeing temperatures drop below 32 degrees. This includes places like Sugar Land, Downtown and Midtown.

Areas south of the 59/69 corridor, it'll be a close call. It's best if you go ahead and wrap exposed outdoor plumbing as well as protect the tender plants. The latest models as of Sunday night show temperatures in the 20s and low 30s for many areas.

KHOU

Areas in the northern coastal counties (Friendswood, Pearland, Dickinson) will also flirt with freezing. Areas along the immediate coast will stay safely above.

Wintry Precipitation

You may have seen me tweet or send out a facebook post regarding chances of snow or sleet heading into Tuesday. While I did say that there was a 'non-zero' chance that we could see some snow flurries around the area on Tuesday.

While there's still a 'non-zero' chance we could see a sleet pellet or flake, there is two things you need to know: IF and only if it were to happen, it would happen in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday as the precipitation is ending. It would be mixed in the rain and would be very difficult to see. Any wintry precip that did make it to the ground would be light and would NOT pose any problems for roadways. So don't be surprised if you hear the pinging of a sleet pellet.

While the chance is incredibly small, there is a non-zero chance. Very, very small chance.

Fall Foliage

Finally, if there's one thing that the cold weather will likely do for us it's that the fall color should be amazing over the next few weeks. Early cold snaps, like last year, make for a beautiful scenery as the trees respond by showing their brilliant colors.