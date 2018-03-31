Is the San Antonio Zoo the next Jurassic Park?

The zoo did their April Fool's Day joke one day early when they announced they were selected to be the first site of a ‘potential dinosaur exhibit’ that would feature ‘chicken-sized’ dinosaurs cloned from preserved DNA first discovered in the 1850s.

The zoo said, “We are hopeful larger species will be cloned at a later date.”

The zoo claimed the clones would stem from the Compsognathus dinosaur, which the zoo identified as “genus of small, bipedal, carnivorous theropod dinosaurs,”.

The breed lived 150 million years ago in Europe.

