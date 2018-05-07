AUSTIN -- Investigators trying to learn who is responsible for the depletion of the nation's oldest World War II veteran think he likely was the random victim of a cyber attack, officials said Thursday.

Detectives have no evidence that the suspect is "anyone who is known" to Richard Overton, Assistant Police Chief Joe Chacon said.

Meanwhile, because the crime involves a breach of banking records, the U.S. Treasury Department has joined the investigation, he said.

Overton is 112. Family members reported last week that his account had been drained and notified police. The case received national attention and triggered suspicion about who was responsible.

Family members said earlier this week that Bank of America had fully restored the funds.

Police say it is unclear whether others may have been victims of the same criminal or criminals.

