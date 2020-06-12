FDLE: Amber Alert issued for Florida girl who might have been kidnapped by her mother

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl who might have been kidnapped by her mother, police say.
Stella Victoria Turley last was seen between 2-2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Wilton Manors Police Department. She was with her mother, Christine Ammon, who visited her daughter's home in the area of 2300 NW. 9 Avenue.
Ammon does not have custody of the child, police say, adding both she and Turley left the home on foot.
Turley is 30 inches tall and weighs about 36 pounds. She has brown hair and a red "strawberry" type birthmark on the left temple area of her face, police say. It's believed she was wearing a dark blue dress with thin white and red stripes.
Ammon has blonde shoulder-length hair and was said to be wearing dark-colored legging plants and a floral print shirt.
Anyone with information about Turley's whereabouts is asked to call the Wilton Manors Police Department at 954-764-HELP or 911.
What other people are reading right now:
- Alcohol to-go could be here to stay for Florida restaurants
- Families of sailors killed in NAS Pensacola attack receive Purple Hearts
- Second $1,200 stimulus check 'may still be in play,' Biden says
- State Senate committee to review Florida's response to the pandemic
- Florida mother sues Legoland, says water park humiliated her son
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter