Amber Alert issued for Oklahoma 18-month-old

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma — An Amber Alert has been issued for an 18-month-old girl in McIntosh County, Oklahoma.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 18-month-old Theresa Enochs was taken by her father, 33-year-old John Enochs after he was released from a mental facility in Arkansas Tuesday (Oct. 6).

John was in the facility for suicidal and homicidal thoughts and has a history of these issues for some time.

He returned to the child's grandparent's home, took her and left for a possible destination in Texas.

His exact location is unknown at this time, but he is driving a 2004 orange Chevy Pick Up Colorado with Oklahoma tags KBW795,

Theresa is a white female and was wearing a white summer dress with flowers and had a pink bow.

No photos and no further information have been released at this time.