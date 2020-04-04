NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 8-year-old girl.

Kylie Marie Diaz was last seen at 9 p.m. Friday night in the 500 block of Starling Creek in New Braunfels.

She is believed to be with 29-year-old Alyssa Jeanize Lopez.

According to police, Kylie is white female who is 3'5'' and 50 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink Mickey Mouse Pajamas.

Alyssa is a white female who is 5'5'' and 125 lbs. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

New Braunfels Police Department

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing and black workout shorts. She is believed to be driving a black 2016 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate HVX1109.