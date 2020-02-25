MESQUITE, Texas — This is a breaking news story and will be continuously updated.

Mesquite police confirmed to WFAA shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday that an 8-month-old girl and her mother had been found safe after an AMBER Alert was issued for them Monday night.

Nyla Crockett and her 30-year-old mother Chernario Crockett had last been seen in the area of 4800 N. Galloway Avenue in Mesquite at 11:18 p.m. Friday.

Nyla Crockett was reported missing and or abducted officially by Texas DPS Monday night.

Texas DPS officials had said Chernario Crockett was being sought in connection with her daughter's disappearance.

"She would never leave for four days without me knowing"

Family members told WFAA on Monday night that Chernario and Nyla had gone to a CarMax in Garland on Friday with the baby's paternal father to purchase a car.

Per the paternal father's communication with the family, Chernario Crockett then went to get a massage with Nyla and vanished.

Crockett's older sister China Wright had said nothing about the situation added up, and that it was possible both Nyla and the 30-year-old may be in danger.

She said Chernario would never disappear out of thin air.

"It's starting to be very puzzling, and like I expressed to the investigators...this isn't adding up," Wright said. "We need answers. We're at a loss for words and we're just trying to get accurate answers."

Nyla's grandmother and Chernario's mother, Tenner Bryant, told WFAA that her daughter's character doesn't match that of someone abducting a child.

"She would not do this. She would always come over to see me, she would bring the baby, or she'd just come by. She would never leave for four days without me knowing," Bryant said.

The AMBER Alert flyer was published at 6:59 p.m. An AMBER Alert was sent to cell phones at 7:35 p.m.

