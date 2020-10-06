Police are looking for Stephanie Olivarez, 22, in connection with Enrique's abduction.

SAN ANTONIO — The Mathis Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 5-year-old Enrique Hernandez.

Police are looking for Stephanie Olivarez, 22, in connection with Enrique's abduction. Olivarez is driving a red 2002 Dodge Neon with Texas license plate number LDR 8421. She was last heard from in Mathis, Texas.

Enrique has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 80 pounds and stands at 3'11".

Stephanie has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 223 pounds and stands at 5'6".