Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Aurora Lee Lopez

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for help finding 2-year-old Aurora Lee Lopez.

An Amber Alert has since been issued for Aurora. The 2-year-old is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs around 20 pounds.

Police are also looking for Sherry Lee McGill, 49. McGill is wanted in connection with Aurora's abduction, according to a spokesperson with SAPD.

McGill is White, weighs around 18 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and stands around 5'8".

McGill is driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with a license plate of KTR2989.

The suspect was last heard from in San Antonio.