BELLMEAD, Texas — An Amber Alert for three children in Bellmead has been canceled. The Texas Department of Safety says 6-year-old Athena Alcoser, 5-year-old Nathan Alcoser, and 10-month-old Julissa Roman have all been found. Officers have not said where the children were found.

Detectives were originally looking for 23-year-old Dezirae Renae Alcoser in connection to their disappearance. It's unclear if the children were found with her.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.