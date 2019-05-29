RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Ariel Smith, who has been missing since Tuesday. Officials believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

Police say Ariel's father, 41-year-old LaMarcus Smith, is the suspect in connection with her abduction. Smith was last heard from in Henderson, TX and is driving a car that is unknown to officials at this time.

The Henderson Police Department received a report around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday that LaMarcus entered Ariel's mother's home without permission and took Ariel, according to a press release Wednesday morning.

Ariel's mother previously took out a temporary protective order against LaMarcus for threats he made against her and her daughter, according to the release.

Ariel Smith is wearing a white t-shirt and has a 2-inch scar on the right side of her neck, according to officials. Police say she is black, 2'1" tall, weighs 39 pounds, and has black braided hair and brown eyes.

Police describe LaMarcus Smith as a black male, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and has a tattoos on his chest and right arm. He is 6" tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about this abduction, contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.