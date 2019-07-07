ALLEN, Texas — The Allen Police Department confirmed officers have been in contact with an 11-year-old girl who went missing Sunday.

Allen police said Maria “Grace” Villanueva was reported missing around 6 a.m.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, APD posted on Facebook confirming they've made contact with Villanueva and are "seeking resolution." However, they said the girl's location is still unknown and she has not returned home.

Police said Villanueva is not injured and believe she might be with someone known to the family.

Allen Police Department Facebook post

APD / Facebook

Villanueva was last seen near the 500 Block of Hightrail Drive in Allen. She is described as having dark brown hair and was wearing a striped shirt, pink shorts and pink sandals.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 214-509-4321.

