DALLAS — Police have given an all clear after investigating a suspicious semi parked near the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas Monday morning.



The incident prompted police to close off several street intersections. According to Dallas police, they deemed the situation safe and started to reopen intersections as of 9:11 a.m.

The situation created several traffic delays as many drivers traveled during their morning commute.

Earlier, police diverted traffic away from the federal building near Commerce Street and South Griffin Street. Police vehicles had blocked off following intersections: Main and Akard Streets; Field and Griffin Streets; Griffin and Main Streets; Griffin and Jackon Streets.

Employees were seen waiting outside in the parking lot as police investigated an abandoned semi parked on the east side of the building. An officer was seen opening the back of the truck, revealing a truckload of boxes. Police also had K-9's search around the truck.

According to Dallas police, some buildings in the area had been evacuated as a precaution.

A week ago, a gunman was killed in a shootout with officers outside the federal courthouse.

