Houston — United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a stop in Houston Friday morning to praise local enforcement for their continued efforts to stop violent crimes in our community.

This comes as a federal judge threatened Sessions on Thursday with contempt for the Department of Justice’s decision to deport a mother and child while their amnesty case is pending.

The mother and child in that case ordered back to the United States by that judge.

Sessions did not address or talk about the judge’s threat on Friday.

He focused on the ongoing fight to end violent crimes in this community and across the country.

Sessions said crime does not know borders so it’s crucial federal, state and local agencies work together to keep communities safe.

Under President Trump’s orders, he’s tasked with enhancing the safety of law enforcement officers, reducing crime and dismantling criminal organizations like M-S 13.

Sessions said ending illegal immigration and the crimes associated with it is a top priority.

He wanted to end federal funding to sanctuary cities who he said undermined the safety of law enforcement officers.

“Most people don’t murder. Most people don’t rape. They don’t deal crack and cocaine and fentanyl in our neighborhoods and so if we target smartly, we can make a big difference,” Sessions said.

Outside about a dozen people protested Sessions visit. They are against the Trump administration’s current immigration policies.

The ACLU is suing Sessions and other Trump officials for policies that make it harder for immigrants claiming domestic abuse or gang violence to get asylum.

© 2018 KHOU