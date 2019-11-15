HOUSTON — The teen charged in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last year has been formally declared incompetent to stand trial.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder in the May 2018 Santa Fe High School attack that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded.

A judge has ordered a third psychiatric examination on Pagourtzis in October to help determine whether the former student is mentally competent to stand trial.

District Court Judge John Ellisor on ordered psychiatrist Dr. Victor Scarano to complete an examination of Pagourtzis, The Galveston County Daily News reported. Scarano was hired by the district attorney's office.

Pagourtzis' defense team and a court-ordered independent psychologist, Karen Gollaher, have already finished their evaluations of the teen.

Pagourtzis' attorney Nick Poehl declined to comment at the time, citing a gag order issued Tuesday.

Poehl argued in August that Pagourtzis' mental health had deteriorated since his arrest and that he had no understanding of the legal proceedings.

The trial that was scheduled for next year was been moved to Fort Bend County, 45 miles (70 kilometers) from Galveston County — where the attack happened — because of intense publicity.

Court records show Pagourtzis also faces federal charges.

