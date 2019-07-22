WASHINGTON — Accused child killer Tony McClam allegedly admitted to firing repeatedly at an occupied car, but claims he didn't see Karon Brown, 11, cowering in the back seat.

McClam, 29, told detectives he chased the car and argued with the driver, and then started shooting when the driver reached down, as though for a gun. But detectives said the attack was caught on surveillance video and that there was no sign of McClam acting in self-defense, according to an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court by police detective K. Giannakoulias.

Police arrested McClam Saturday. Karon Brown, who was supposed to be at football practice, was murdered last Thursday.

Police found six bullet holes in the car where Karon was shot.

WUSA9

RELATED: 11-year-old was targeted in fatal shooting in SE despite help from a good Samaritan

Police sources told WUSA9 the whole thing started as a dispute over territory and who would have the right to sell water, cookies and Gatorade near the corner of Naylor Road and Alabama Avenues, SE.

McClam allegedly told police he went to confront Karon Thursday at a McDonald's up the street. He said it was in retaliation after the 9-year-old he refers to as his stepson had been jumped and then repeatedly beaten, allegedly by Karon's little brother.

Surveillance camera captured the shooting.

WUSA9

RELATED: Police announce arrest made in shooting death of 11-year-old Karon Brown

McClam said he was joined by an adult friend and two other children. One of the children punched Karon, and the 11-year-old ran off and jumped into the back of a car whose driver had stopped to see if he was all right.

The video catches the smoking gun as McClam allegedly fires six shots at the car with a 9mm handgun.

One particularly shocking detail: Multiple neighbors with knowledge of what happened told WUSA9 that McClam told his son to shoot his rivals, but when he refused, McClam did it himself.

When asked about the alleged territorial dispute, Karon's mother told WUSA9 that her son was, "Not like that." She said she was happy police arrested McClam, "But it won't bring my son back."

A witness claims the suspect got a gun in North Carolina.

WUSA9

RELATED: Man shot and killed in Triangle, Va., Saturday night

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.