London (CBS) -- Abortion is no longer illegal in Northern Ireland after legislation that went into effect overnight decriminalized the procedure. Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, had one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe. Both women and doctors faced life in prison for having or performing abortions.

"History has been made. This is a hugely significant moment and the beginning of a new era for Northern Ireland," Grainne Teggart, head of Northern Irish campaigns for Amnesty International, told CBS News.

Same-sex marriage was also legalized overnight. Lawmakers in Britain approved the change in the law in July, and said it would come into effect after October 21 unless Northern Ireland's assembly came back into session and prevented it. Some lawmakers gathered at Stormont on Monday, but they failed to prevent the law from taking effect.

READ MORE: Full story at CBS News

-------

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter