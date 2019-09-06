EULESS, Texas — 9:42 p.m. UPDATE: Albert Moss has been found, officials say.

Earlier: The Euless Police department is asking for the public's help in finding 91-year-old Albert Moss, who was last seen at 8 this morning in Euless driving a white, 2013 Ford Focus with TX license plate KGJ2028.

Police say Moss has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and his disappearance "poses a credible threat to his own health and safety."

Moss is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds, with a bald head and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Moss' whereabouts, call the Euless police at 817-685-1526.

