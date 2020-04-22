90-year-old Kentucky Air Force veteran, wife die days apart from COVID-19

John Woods was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and died two days after his wife, Governor Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Just days after losing his wife to COVID-19, a Kentucky Air Force veteran has now lost his battle to the virus.

Hopkins County resident John “Doug” Woods, 90, passed away Monday at a long-term health facility in Madisonville.

Governor Andy Beshear became emotional while highlighting the death of Woods, saying that each person lost to the virus are much more than a statistic.

Woods’ death comes two days after Freda, his wife of nearly 64 years. The couple would have celebrated their anniversary in July. Like Freda, he was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

"It's not supposed to happen and I can't imagine their pain," Gov. Beshear said of the family during his Tuesday media briefing.

His granddaughter Tifani Morgan posted a heartfelt message via social media.

“I wish I could pay the same tribute to you as I did Nana, but the words just aren’t coming. It’s just too much, too soon. You deserved nothing less. I hope you knew how much I loved you and how incredibly proud I was of your service to our country. You will forever be my favorite veteran! Thank you for loving Nana and being such an awesome dad to my mom. I love you always!”

According to Harris Funeral Home, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday. They say a full military honors service will take place on a later date.

Governor Andy Beshear held a wreath laying ceremony to honor the victims lost to COVID-19. Kentucky has confirmed 171 deaths due to the virus.

