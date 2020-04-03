A 7-year-old boy died Tuesday night after he was hit by a vehicle during a prayer gathering for his recently deceased grandmother, the family told WFAA.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, according to Fort Worth police. The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the 3200 block of Comanche Street.

Nelson Morales, 7, was playing with his cousin in the street when the vehicle drove by and hit the boy, authorities said.

He was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, officials say.

Morales' brother told WFAA that their family had been gathering to pray together after their grandmother died last week. Tuesday night was the last night of the gatherings, he said.

The family is asking the driver involved in the deadly hit-and-run to turn themselves in.

