Seven students were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a Northwest ISD school bus crashed in Denton County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's department and school officials.

The accident happened about 3:15 p.m. on Farm Road 407 at Bill Cook Lane, about five miles west of Justin.

The bus was going west on 407 when its right tires "left the roadway," said Lt. Lonny Haschel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman. The driver overcorrected and the bus overturned, coming to rest on its right side, Haschel said.

Official were still investigating the crash.

Eighteen students from Justin Elementary School were on board when the bus crashed, school officials said.

According to the school district, all students who were treated appeared to have non-life threatening injuries and have been released.

The students who weren't injured were taken to Justin Elementary, where their parents could pick them up.

"You could tell the right back wheel went off the side of the road and the driver over-corrected," said one witness who was traveling behind the bus.

One witness told WFAA that she was riding in a vehicle behind the bus. She just so happened to be riding in the car with her daughter who is an EMT. She says her daughter "jumped into action" and started to tend to the children. Other adults had also arrived at the crash site to help evacuate the children through the back exit door.

"Our babies, our students, are first priority and making sure they're safe. We're lucky today. This could have been much worse," said Emily Conklin with Northwest ISD.

"All you can do is hug . Hug and assess them and tell them somebody is there for them," Conklin said.

The Northwest ISD school bus that crashed off FM 407 near Justin on Tuesday afternoon.

