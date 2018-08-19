A Utah girl's sneaky shopping spree is gaining widespread attention online after her cousin shared the story on Twitter. Ria Diyaolu tweeted a photo her 6-year-old cousin, Kaitlin, standing on the sidewalk with several Amazon boxes that were just dropped off by a delivery man.

Kaitlin looks very pleased with the huge delivery -- but her parents were not. "My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out," Diyaolu wrote on Twitter.

In the photo, Kaitlin's mom has her back turned to the camera, but one could imagine the look on her face. Kaitlin logged on to her mom's Amazon account and had her pick of all the toys she wanted.

My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out. pic.twitter.com/wHWVhsMBYI — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 11, 2018

Read more on cbsnews.com.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved