The 5-year-old girl fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of SeaWorld Sunday night has been identified.

According to police, a family was leaving SeaWorld when a 5-year-old Michaela Tirado of Aubrey, Texas got away from her parents, ran between two vehicles, then was hit by a truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck is not expected to face charges. There is no indication he was speeding. Police are calling this “a very unfortunate incident” and that the driver did nothing wrong. He was very upset as well, police said.

Police urge parents to hold onto their kids and hold their hands.

