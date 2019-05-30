HOUSTON — After two men wearing fake DEA uniforms were caught on home security cameras attempting to get into a Pearland home, we talked to a security and defense expert on turning your home into a "hard target."

Former Air Force and Army Special Operator Cpt. Patrick Mortell (U.S. Army, Ret.) is the owner and CEO of Captain Defense Systems, LLC.

Captain Defense Systems trains people to defend their homes, families and property through individual, family or group lessons centered around using a home environment to their tactical advantage.

“In the military, security and safety is paramount,” Mortell said. “We call it creating a hard target.”

He offered these five tips to maximize your home security and minimize your risk:

Don't use hidden cameras. Put them in plain sight. Draw your blinds when you're not home. Instruct Amazon or other delivery services to leave your packages behind your home. Purchase a "Beware of Dog" sign because home security system signs inform crooks that they have several minutes to break in before police arrive. Don't open the door for anyone without calling your local police department to verify if you have a warrant for your arrest or a search warrant has been signed by a judge.

Police said the two fake DEA agents were driving an older black Chevrolet SUV, possibly a Suburban or Tahoe with paper plates.

“If somebody knocks on your door and says they have a warrant, call the police,” Mortell said. “I promise you if you call the police and ask the police department if there’s a warrant for your arrest, they will notify you.”

If you see them, you're asked to call Pearland police.

