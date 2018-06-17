Dimmit County officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that five people have died in a crash involving suspected undocumented immigrants.

The accident happened before noon Sunday off Highway 85 in Big Wells, about 130 miles southwest of San Antonio. Officials say the vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour when it ran off the road and caught gravel, causing it to roll over.

Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said there were 14 people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and 12 of them are suspected undocumented immigrants. Boyd said the Suburban was being chased by a Dimmit County deputy.

The chase began with a Border Patrol agent as the vehicle was coming north from the border, then the Dimmit County Sheriff's deputies took over.

Officials said four of the immigrants died in the crash, while nine others were injured. One person died at a San Antonio hospital. Four other injured people were taken to a San Antonio hospital, and four others went to a local hospital in Dimmit County.

Boyd said the driver of the Suburban was also injured and was flown to a San Antonio hospital. He said one passenger was taken into custody.

Both sides of Highway 85 remain closed as of 4 p.m., more than four hours after the crash.

The driver and passenger are likely to face state and federal charges, Boyd said.

