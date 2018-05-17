WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 5-month-old baby at an in-home daycare Thursday morning.

Authorities said they received a report about an unresponsive child at a home in the 7900 block of Truman Cove at 8:45 a.m.

According to Sheriff Robert Chody, the family of the baby has been notified.

Sheriff Chody said investigators are working to determine the exact cause of death.

No other information was immediately available.

CLICK HERE to see a map of the area.

© 2018 KVUE