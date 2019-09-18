WHARTON, Texas — Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire that has badly damaged at least two buildings in Wharton's Downtown Square. Police have asked people to avoid the area near the town's newspaper as firefighters from at least four different departments work to put out the flames.

According to the Wharton Police Department, the fire is burning at The Wharton Journal-Spectator building and neighboring Law Offices of Ken Lipscombe.

It is unclear how the fire started.

KHOU is working to learn more about this developing story.

