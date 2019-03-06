DALLAS — UPDATE, 11:24 p.m.: Sources are telling WFAA that the person who was shot and killed is a woman. The shooter(s) have not been caught.

EARLIER, 11:07 p.m. 6/2/19: Dallas Police are at the scene of a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Lamar Street. Four people have been shot, one of whom is dead, police said. The three shot victims have been taken to Baylor University Medical Center.

Sources say one of the victims is a female, and said that there were "hundreds" of people on MLK Boulevard when "a gun battle broke out."

There are no suspects in custody, police said.

This is a developing story.