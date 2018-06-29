UPDATE: Suspended Glynn County, Ga. officer, two others dead after shootout ... Lt. Robert Sasser was arrested last month after showing up at his estranged wife's home, threatening her life and the life of her boyfriend. All three are now dead.

Brunswick, GA -- Police confirm three people are dead after an apparent police stand-off in Glynn County.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the investigation into this incident involves troubled Lt. Robert Sasser, 41, who was arrested in May after turning himself into police following an alleged domestic incident in Brunswick, Georgia with his wife.

Police tell First Coast News this deadly incident involves multiple scenes; one in Glynn County and another in McIntosh County.

Developing: 3 dead. Homicide Investigation now; police source tells three dead from multiple scenes, one in Glynn Co, another related in McIntosh county. Expected joint press briefing by 8 with details from Glynn County, McIntosh County Ga Bureau of Investigations.

On May 16, it was reported that Sasser showed up at his estranged wife's home and allegedly attempted to kick down the door yelling, "I'm going to kill you, I'm going to kill him."

He was charged for simple battery and criminal trespassing and has been on administrative leave without pay.

The agencies involved in this homicide investigation are the GCPD, the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

The agencies are planning a joint press briefing with details from this homicide investigation by 9 a.m.

Deputies in McIntosh County currently at a residence relating to the homicides from last night here and in Glynn county

Pick-up truck with smashed windows sits outside the home of Suspended Glynn County Officer Robert Sasser

