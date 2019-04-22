HOUSTON — Texas barbecue is, objectively, the best barbecue.

But if you do want something to argue over, Texas Monthly has published its latest list of the Top 25 Barbecue joints in Texas.

Three Houston-area restaurants made the list -- but some longtime H-town favorites like Killens, Goode Company and the Pit Room didn't.

On the list, though, is Blood Bros. BBQ in Bellaire at No. 4. They got high marks for the Asian flair they add to some of their favorites.

Not far behind is Feges in Greenway Plaza, and Harlem Road Texas BBQ in Richmond.

You can see the whole list at TexasMonthly.com.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM