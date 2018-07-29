NEW ORLEANS - Three people have been shot and killed and seven others are injured after shots rang out on South Claiborne Avenue Saturday night.

Several people were being treated at the scene. Three of them were transported by EMS to area hospitals. Four took private transportation, according to The New Orleans Advocate's Ramon Vargas.

New Orleans Police, State Police, Housing Authority of New Orleans officials and the ATF all had people on the scene. The street was closed on traffic heading downtown.

The Advocate's Matt Sledge said one woman on the scene said that one of the victims was her grandson. She was swinging her arms and just saying "Oh Lord Jesus, oh Lord."

During a live shot on WWL-TV at 10 pm there was visible and loud screaming and crying that could be heard audibly coming from the scene.

A reporter said that two of the victims appeared to be in front of the 'Chicken and Watermelon' restaurant in the strip mall at that location. A third body appeared to be near a cell phone store in the same strip mall.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of South Claiborne around 8:30 p.m.

