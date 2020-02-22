DENTON COUNTY, Texas — The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing under "unusual circumstances," officials say.

Garrett Cole Butler, 24, was last seen on Feb. 15 in the Pilot Point-area, according to detectives.

He was last seen driving a red 2010 Hyundai Genesis with Texas license plate MLW-8316.

Denton County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on Butler’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chuck Craft at 940-349-1685 or via email at charles.craft@dentoncounty.com

For any tips during non-business hours, residents can call the non-emergency number at 940-349-1660.

